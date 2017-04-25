L.L. Bean Orders Delayed Up To A Week After Problem With Systems Upgrade

As if L.L. Bean hasn’t had enough problems getting its popular and often backordered duck boots onto the feet of customers, some recent buyers will remain bootless a bit longer as issues with a systems upgrade has forced the company to delay shipments.

The company is experiencing temporary delays of up to a week on certain custom orders after problems with an upgrade to its order-processing and fulfillment systems, reports the Portland Press Herald.

“I recognize how critically important it is to get your products to you in a timely manner, and I assure you we are working around the clock to get back to the high standard of shipping speed you expect from us,” company President and CEO Stephen Smith writes in a letter to affected customers, thanking them for their patience.

A spokeswoman declined to provide specifics on how many customers are affected by the delays or when the company expects the issue to be resolved, though she pegged the average delay at a few days to a week. Not all orders are affected.

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for customers who have been frustrated with delays in the past, as the spokeswoman adds that once the kinks in the system are worked out, orders will be filled more quickly and reliably than before.