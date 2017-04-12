McDonald’s Tries To Poach Sonic Fans With New Minute Maid ‘Slushies’

McDonald’s is coming for you Sonic, or at least that appears to be the case with the fast food giant’s latest menu addition: slushies.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that McDonald’s has debuted a line of Minute Maid Slushies —including one in Sonic’s signature cherry limeade flavor — at 6,000 location.

The three flavors — orangeade, fruit punch, and cherry limeade — are made by combining fruit juice and ice.

Our NEW Minute Maid Slushies have arrived at local participating McDonald’s. Enjoy a Medium for only $1.39 #MMSlushiesBCS pic.twitter.com/xvqbjhDror — McD College Station (@McD_CollStation) April 11, 2017

Slushies are currently available in select stores in the Midwest and South, including Chicago, Michigan, Ohio, and Houston.

We’ve reached out to McDonald’s for details on whether the drinks will eventually move nationally.

So far, it seems like customers are embracing the new beverage:

Drive thru at McDonald's, got asked to try sample of new slushies, OMG!!!!! — Stevie Williams (@Ma5terMind25) April 11, 2017

The McDonald's slushies are awesome, now all they need is vodka to go with them — Julia (@JuliaHannon87) April 9, 2017

McDonald's has orangeade slushies now. Omg — T. Hardy (@TranishaH_22) April 4, 2017

NRN notes that McDonald’s addition of frozen fruit drinks means the company is finally taking Sonic seriously. The retro burger and hot dog chain has seen its same-store sales increase by 12% over the last two years.

The new drinks are also the latest step in McDonald’s recent focus on beverages.

The company announced in January that its Chocolate Shamrock Shake would move from the secret menu to its real one. And in February the Golden Arches revealed plans to drop the prices on soda and McCafe drinks this spring in order to lure in customers.

Back in December, the fast food giant revamped its McCafe line up by investing in equipment to help stores compete with the likes of Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.