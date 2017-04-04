Yahoo Claims Its Brand Will Still Exist, Will Operate Under ‘Oath’ Division

Apparently the Yahoo brand isn’t going away as part of the Verizon merger. Rather, the brand will operate as a part of the new “Oath” division.

Yahoo Finance reports that after Verizon finishes the billion-dollar acquisition of Yahoo’s core internet business, it will move Yahoo and AOL’s media operations under a new media division.

That division, which will house 20-plus brands, according to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, is what will be known as Oath.

The change is not the end of the Yahoo brand, Yahoo Finance reports, adding that Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo Mail will all live on under the new division.

Business Insider first reported on the new name Monday. The publication did try to get comment on the specific changes, but Yahoo declined to comment. A rep for AOL didn’t confirm or deny the change, but said the company would be “launching” a new company.

“In the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital,” the spokesperson for AOL said. Yahoo Finance reported Tuesday that the exact sentence was used by a Verizon rep to address the change.

Armstrong appeared to confirm the upcoming name change in a Tweet Monday afternoon, but didn’t specify what exactly the name change meant for either AOL or Yahoo.