Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Today

If you missed free cone day at Dairy Queen last month, don’t fret, you still have time to score a free scoop from Ben & Jerry’s today.

That’s because it’s Ben & Jerry’s annual Free Cone Day around the world.

As with previous years, customers can get a free cone at Ben & Jerry stores anytime from noon to 8 p.m. Find your closest participating location here.

Free Cone Day 2017 marks the 38th year Ben & Jerry has provided ice cream lovers with a free treat. The company says the day was created in 1979 as a way to thank customers for their love and support during their first year of business.