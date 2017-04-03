Menu Del Sol Burritos Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Frozen burritos are a pretty innocuous food, but danger may lurk inside some bean and cheese burritos currently on the market. Frozen bean and cheese burritos from the brand Menu Del Sol have been recalled because random tests turned up Listeria in a sample.

What to look for: The recalled product is 2-packs of Menu Del Sol frozen burritos, the wrapper of which is pictured above. On the front of the label, look for the lot code and “best by” date, which will be C3018 and March 1, 2018, written as “MAR01 18.”

“Consumers are reminded to fully cook frozen food products according to package instructions,” the company reminds us in their announcement, and that includes heating the food to a high enough temperature to kill most foodborne pathogens. Most of us don’t sit near our microwaves with a meat thermometer, but at least follow the directions and make sure that your food has been heated all the way through.

What to do: Return the burritos to the store where they were purchased. If you have questions, call the Menu Del Sol consumer hotline at 800-706-8289.

Listeria monocytogenes is a common foodborne pathogen, but one that can cause serious health complications in pregnant women, children, people with compromised immune systems, and elderly people.

Listeria is one of the sneakiest foodborne illnesses, since it can wait around in your body for as long as 70 days without making you sick. Do you remember what you ate 70 days ago?

For healthy adults, the infection may pass with no symptoms, or as only a brief gastrointestinal illness. It manifests as brief flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, but can cause serious complications for the fetus, which can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Invasive Listeriosis can cause life-threatening meningitis in other patients, and symptoms to watch for include fever, body aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.