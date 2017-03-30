Man’s Honesty Pays Off When He Gets To Keep $15K He Found In The Street A Year Ago

As the old saying goes, crime doesn’t pay. But in some cases, being honest — and patient — can certainly reap financial rewards, as one man now gets to keep $15,200 he turned in after finding it on the street.

More than a year ago, the Pennsylvania man was on his way home from work close to midnight on a state road when he spotted a package in the middle of the street, reports the Delaware County Daily Times.

He turned around to check it out and found what appeared to be a banker’s bag filled with stacks of cash, along with some drug paraphernalia.

He called the police and handed the cash over to the officer who arrived on the scene, and the cops have had the money ever since.

He filed a civil suit in September to retain ownership of the cash, claiming in his petition that a few days after he turned in the money, he was told it’d be turned over to him in 90 days if the owner didn’t claim it.

“As such, because plaintiff found the money, he can claim superior title to the money over the police department,” the petition read.

Although a common please court judge ordered the money returned to him in December when the owner didn’t materialize, that order was vacated a week later. His persistence paid off this week when another judge for the court ordered the Upper Darby Police Department to return the money to him.

The department’s superintendent said it took too long to reunite the man with his monetary find.

“He should have had that money a month afterward,” he told the Times. “He was an honest man, he could have driven off with it … I don’t have a problem with him having the money. No one claimed the money, or it has not been requested.”

