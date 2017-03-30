American Airlines Co-Pilot Dies After Medical Emergency During Landing

The co-pilot of an America Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Albuquerque experienced a medical issue during landing and died shortly after reaching the gate.

CNN reports that the co-pilot of American flight 1353 became incapacitated just miles before the plane was to begin its final descent to Albuquerque’s Sunport Airport around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the captain of the plane declared an emergency and completed landing safely.

Once the plane landed, it taxied to the gate and was met by paramedics, who performed CPR for 35 to 40 minutes, sources close to the matter tell CNN, adding that the co-pilot was pronounced dead a short time later.

American said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the co-pilot’s death, and asked for “thoughts and prayers” for his family and colleagues.

The FAA spokesperson notes that the agency will work with the airline to learn more about the incident.