Tinder Launching A Web Version Of Its Dating Platform

Eons ago, online dating services like Match.com and OKCupid were forged in the fires of the internet, only later to evolve into occupants of the app ecosystem. But Tinder was born as an app, looking down on the elder generation and generally swiping left on the idea of a “website.” Now, like a teenager who “discovers” their cool aunt’s CD collection and can’t shut up about Screaming Trees and Portishead, the swipe-centric dating app is going retro with the launch of a web-based version.

Tinder Online is aimed at those lonely hearts out there who might not have reliable web service on their mobile devices or enough space to download the app. This way, instead of staring at your phone at work or in class, your boss or teacher can catch you swiping on your computer.

For the moment, the online experience is “slightly more limited than the mobile app experience,” Tinder says, though it’s unclear exactly how. As seen in a demo video, it seems that users don’t currently have the option to swipe with their friends for other groups of users, a feature that was launched on the mobile version added last year.

You won’t be able to sign in on your web browser just yet, as the company is only testing it in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden right now.