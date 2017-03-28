T-Mobile Offering Customers A Free Year Of MLB.TV Premium

T-Mobile customers who can’t travel to every city their favorite baseball team plays — and don’t want to pay for extra channels or on-demand streaming — will have another option to catch the action with a free subscription to MLB.TV Premium for a year.

MLB.TV Premium usually costs $112.99 for a year’s worth of streaming access to every out-of-market game on compatible devices , whether live or on-demand, as well as home broadcasts. The offer also includes access to the MLB.com At Bat Premium mobile app, which includes baseball stats, news, and radio game broadcasts.

Customers on a qualifying monthly rate plan — which includes “most consumer and business, postpaid, and prepaid plans — can sign up using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting April 4 and will have until April 11 at 1:59 a.m. PT to get in on the deal.

This is just the latest effort by T-Mobile to set itself apart from its fellow carriers with its T-Mobile Tuesdays campaign. Things haven’t always gone so smoothly with these promotions, however, leading us to wonder whether they’re worth it in the first place: Connection issues struck hard during the promotion’s inaugural week in June, leaving would-be freebie-getters unable to see or redeem offers.

T-Mo followed that up with a week two promo that overwhelmed partner Domino’s with demand from customers trying to get free pizzas.