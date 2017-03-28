AmazonFresh Pickup Will Deliver Groceries To Your Car

After reports last year that Amazon had its sights set on expanding its grocery business to curbside delivery, the company has officially announced it’s testing a new service called AmazonFresh Pickup.

Only Amazon employees will be able to shop during the beta phase of Pickup at two locations in Seattle, but eventually it will be open to Amazon Prime Members.

Shoppers use an app to select their items and then schedule them for pickup starting from 15 minutes after they place the order. There’s no minimum order or fee for using the service, so it won’t matter if you just need one thing or a trunk full of items.

Once customers arrive at the dedicated pickup spot, Amazon employees will deliver the groceries directly to their vehicle.

Amazon’s new program echoes a service that Walmart has been offering in certain locations since 2014, allowing customers in a handful of markets to place grocery orders in advance and have them waiting for pickup later in the day. Walmart recently expanded that program to additional cities.