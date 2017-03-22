Dunkin’ Donuts Ditching The Coffee Coolatta Because “It Isn’t Good Enough”

Bad news for fans of the Coffee Coolatta from Dunkin’ Donuts: The chain says it’s killing off the beverage this summer for simply not being “good enough” to stay on the menu.

The chain will pull the Coffee Coolatta this summer — while keeping its fruity Coolatta flavors — and replace it with a new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, the company announced at a media day at its headquarters reported by Business Insider.

“Our Coffee Coolatta isn’t good enough,” said Chris Fuqua, Dunkin’s senior vice president of brand marketing.

The Frozen Coffee — made from coffee extract, sugar, and dairy — is aimed at regular coffee drinkers who want that jolt of java, but don’t necessarily want a dessert drink like the calorie-laden Coffee Coolatta.

However, as BI points out, the new drink packs a caloric punch on its own: A 32-ounce large sized drink with cream has 840 calories and 12 grams of sugar, versus a large Frozen Mocha Coffee Coolatta at 990 calories and 133 grams of sugar.

“Coolattas are a platform we’ve had for years,” said Paul Racicot, Dunkin’s director of culinary innovation. “But, we believe it’s time we… contemporize our frozen platform.”

After trying out cold brew last year and launching a line of bottled drinks, the company will continue on its quest to beef up its coffee offerings with a tests of a Caramel Shaved Ice Espresso in Maine and Florida this summer as well.