No More Wheelbarrow Or Shoe For Monopoly Players

Monopoly is doing away with two more pieces of its history, with the announcement that the wheelbarrow and shoe are the latest of Monopoly’s original game pieces to be lost to the couch cushions of history.

The two tokens join the thimble and iron on the list of old pieces voted out by Monopoly players. Of the original 10 tokens from 1937, that leaves only the top hat, battleship, and race car. The Scottie dog has been with the game since 1942.

In the apparent spirit of everyone who ever used “whatever is in the junk drawer that fits on the Monopoly board” to replace lost pieces, Hasbro is adding a rubber ducky, a penguin, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex token that your 9-year-old nephew will insist is his before he throws it across the room in anger when you try to explain the concept of a mortgage to him.

“While I’m sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix,” Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro’s senior vice president of marketing, told the Associated Press. “Personally, I’ve always especially liked the boot token, but I’m excited to move onto the T. Rex.”

Let’s all take a moment to be thankful that voters didn’t go for the hashtag. Because, come on.