Recall: 21,220 Pounds Of Supreme Pizza Sold At Walmart For Potential Listeria

Did you recently pick up an extra large supreme frozen pizza at Walmart, and stash it in your freezer? Did you pick one up in the last few weeks for your family pizza night? If so, you’ll want to check your freezer or monitor your family members for illness: Those pizzas may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected pizzas were sold under the Marketside brand, and the variety is an Extra Large Supreme Pizza. They’re 16″, and the lot code is 20547. Look for establishment 1821 on the round USDA inspection mark that appears on all foods with meat in them.

Listeria is one of the sneakiest foodborne illnesses, since it can wait around in your body for as long as 70 days without making you sick. For healthy adults, the infection may pass unnoticed or as only a brief gastrointestinal illness.

The infection can be more serious and even deadly for pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with compromised immune systems, though. It manifests as brief flu-like symptoms in pregnant women, but can cause serious illness in the fetus, which can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or stillbirth.

Invasive Listeriosis can cause life-threatening meningitis in other patients, and symptoms to watch for include fever, body aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

If you have questions about products you’ve purchased or about the recall, call RBR Meat Company at 323-826-2144 Ext. 190.