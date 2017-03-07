Univision Blackout Ends For Charter Customers… For Now

A month after Univision first pulled its programming from Charter-Spectrum as the result of a contract dispute, the two sides have agreed to kiss and make up — for the time being, anyway — to prevent any further channel blackouts.

In February, Univision yanked channels like its flagship namesake network, UniMas, Galavision, and Univision Deportes for Charter-Spectrum customers nationwide, as the result of an ongoing dispute over the carriage rate the cable network was paying to the media company.

A judge ended that blackout a few days later, granting the cable company’s request for a temporary restraining order against the media company.

The two sides have now agreed to put off additional blackouts to keep the channels on into summer until a judge can rule on motions for summary judgement, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“Univision will continue to provide the signals of its stations and networks to Charter through the determination of motions for summary judgment,” says the stipulated order. “Both parties will file for summary judgment on liability as to their respective declaratory judgment claims … by May 25, 2017.”

A hearing is set for June 30.