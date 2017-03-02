Airport Worker Accused Of Stealing Guns From Travelers, Trading Them For Pot

Whenever you check your bag before a flight, you’re putting a high degree of trust in airport staff that they won’t help themselves to the things inside. Yet another baggage handler has been accused of violating that trust, allegedly stealing guns out of travelers’ bags to trade for drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas says a 25-year-old baggage handler at Austin Bergstrom International surrendered to FBI agents based on a federal criminal complaint charging him with theft from an interstate shipment and possession of stolen firearms.

According to the complaint, between Nov. 30, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, the worker allegedly boosted several handguns from passengers’ bags. Prosecutors say he traded some of the pilfered guns for marijuana.

Thus far, police have recovered seven weapons allegedly stolen by the worker.

If convicted, he’ll face up to 10 years in federal prison for theft from an interstate shipment, as well as 10 years for possession of each stolen firearm.