Trader Joe’s Applesauce Recalled Because Apples Don’t Contain Glass

There are number of things you can put in applesauce to give it a bit of a kick: cinnamon, brown sugar, but definitely not glass. Yet, Trader Joe’s is recalling its applesauce over concerns it might contain that dangerous, unwanted ingredient.



Manzana Products Co. Inc. announced Sunday in a notice posted with the Food and Drug Administration that it would recall three applesauce products sold at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide after determining the bottles might contain pieces of glass.

Manzana initiated the recall of the 24-ounce glass jars of “First Crush,” “Organic,” and “All Natural” unsweetened applesauce following reports from consumers who found glass in their products. It’s unclear if any of the customers were injured by the glass.

Affected products, which can be identified by the “best before” date printed on the top of the lid, include:

The company says that all jars of the potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Customers who have purchased the products should not consume them, and should return the jars to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.