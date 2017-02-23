Over 126,300 Chicken Salad Bowls Recalled For Possible Listeria

A refrigerated pre-packaged salad makes a nice and healthy lunch, even if it has a few cheese curls on top as a garnish. It’s definitely not a healthy lunch if it can possibly make you sick with Listeriosis, and that’s the case for 30 tons of salad bowls that used cheese that’s part of the Deutsch Kase Haus recall.

The recalled product is the Puro Picante Blazin’ Hot salad. Affected products were packaged between Jan. 17, 2017 and Feb. 17, 2017, and would be marked with “Use By” dates between 01/31/17 through 03/04/2017.

So far, we’ve been able to identify Target as one retailer that sold the salads, but there must be others. It’s one of those packaged foods that makes you feel like you’ve eaten something healthy and nutritious.

Here’s the thing with Listeria monocytogenes: It’s potentially deadly, but it also has a very long incubation period. You can get sick for up to 70 days after being exposed to the bacteria, making it hard to remember everything that you ate that may have made you sick.

Some healthy people might have no symptoms at all, but Listeriosis can turn into life-threatening meningitis in children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems. Early symptoms to watch for are fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and muscle aches.

It poses a particular risk for pregnant women, since the bacteria can be passed to the fetus through their bloodstream, causing miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of illness during pregnancy are subtle, and can include fever, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Contact a doctor for advice if you show any of these symptoms. People in high risk categories can take antibiotics to prevent life-threatening complications.

If you have any questions about products that may be in your fridge or about the recall in general, contact Ready-Pac Foods at 800-800-7822.