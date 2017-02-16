Monopoly Fans Vote The Thimble Off The Game Board

Although it was once a common sight around many American homes, odds are, unless you’re an avid sewer, the only thimble you’ve come into contact with recently is the Monopoly game piece. Perhaps it was that lack of relevancy that led to the silver token’s demise: Hasbro announced today that the thimble will no longer pass “Go” in the next generation of Monopoly.

More than four million votes were cast in Hasbro’s “Monopoly Token Madness” contest and the thimble — which has been part of the game’s token lineup since its debut in 1935 — wasn’t popular enough to stay.

“The lucky Thimble has lost its ‘shine’ with today’s fans and will be retired from the game,” Hasbro said.

The company hasn’t yet announced which game piece will replace it among contenders like sunglasses, a typewriter, a hashtag, computer, rubber ducky, and an array of other random (and modern) household items. That result will be announced on March 19, and the newly-updated game will be sold in stores starting this August.

The current lineup now includes the Scottie dog, top hat, car, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship, and newcomer, the cat, which was voted in as replacement for the iron token in 2013.