Lyft Planning To Launch Service In 100 New U.S. Cities By End Of Year

If you’re looking for a set of hired wheels to transport you around town, you may soon have another option: Lyft says it’s planning to add 100 more U.S. cities to its service.

That will bring the total number of cities it operates in to 300, Jaime Raczka, the head of early stage markets and expansion at Lyft, told Business Insider.

The rollout will begin on Thursday, when Lyft will launch in 40 new cities. That’s the same number of cities it launched in during all of last year.

“We dramatically increased our launch pace in the second half of 2016 and are obviously going to continue and accelerate that in 2017,” Raczka said.

The expansion is a major boost for Lyft, and means many cities will likely now have both Uber and Lyft: according to a count of U.S. locations on Uber’s website, the ride-hailing company serves 134 cities and areas. For example, it serves Chicago, IL, as well as simply, Illinois. We’ve asked Uber for a specific count of cities it operates in, and will update this post when we hear back.