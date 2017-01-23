Sierra Nevada Issues Beer Recall In 35 States Because Glass Is Not Part Of An IPA

Whether or not you like an India Pale Ale or a hoppy beer is a matter of personal taste, but glass is never supposed to be part of a cool beverage. Unfortunately, thanks to a manufacturing defect, it’s possible that some could end up in a variety of Sierra Nevada beers, and so the company has issued a massive recall of recently-bottled beer spanning 35 states and DC.

The issue is a flaw detected at the company’s Mills River, NC, bottling plant. According to the company, a “very limited number of bottles” were made with a flaw that can not only cause the beer to go flat, but also can cause a small piece of glass to break off of the bottle and possibly fall in.

Sierra Nevada stresses that it’s a very small number of bottles potentially subject to the problem, they’re erring on the side of caution and “have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers.” The company has not received any reports of consumers being injured by bottles so far.

If you have already bought the beer but have not consumed it, you are eligible for a full refund of the purchase price. Sierra asks that you please don’t drink the beer but instead, throw it away. To file for the refund, you can use the web form at the bottom of this page, or call (800) 596-7835 and leave a message with your name and number for the company to call you back.

The list of states where the beer was distributed includes parts of the midwest, south, mid-Atlantic, and East coast, including: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.

Affected brands include:

Pale Ale, sold in 6, 12, and 24-packs

Torpedo Extra IPA, sold in 6, 12, and 24-packs

Tropical Torpedo, sold in 6-packs

Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, sold in 6, 12, and 24-packs

Beer Camp Golden IPA, sold in 6, 12, and 24-packs

Otra Vez, sold in 6-packs

Nooner, sold in 6-packs

Hop Hunter IPA, sold in 6, 12, and 24-packs

The Sierra Nevada website includes detailed pictures of every bottle and pack type affected to help consumers identify their beer and see if it’s included on the list.

Affected bottles are from these specific brands only, with a production date between 12/05/2016 and 01/13/2017 and a brewery code of “M,” indicating it was made at the Mills River plant.

Sierra Nevada included guides showing where to find and how to read those codes. For cases:

And for individual bottles: