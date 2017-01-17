Owner Of Recalled Samsung Washer Sues Over Inadequate, Incomplete Fix

Last November, after several owners of Samsung washing machines complained about violent, almost explosive, vibrations, Samsung recalled nearly 3 million machines, promising to fix the devices or provide folks with refunds. Now, three months later, the company is on the receiving end of a potential class action after one customer says Samsung’s multiple attempts to fix his machine have failed.

In the lawsuit [PDF], filed in federal court in Oklahoma, the owner of a Samsung washing machine claims the company purposefully failed to fix his machine in order to induce him to buy another product from the company.

The November recall, covering 34 different models of Samsung top-loading washers, came as a result of nearly 800 complaints about excessive vibration — to the point of machines “exploding” and injuring users.

As part of the recall, Samsung gave owners three choices: a warranty extension and in-home repair, a rebate on a new machine, or a complete refund of their machine if it was purchased within 30 days of the day the recall was issued.

Despite the options, the lawsuit claims that Samsung hasn’t followed through when it comes to making consumers whole again.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff, who purchased a machine in 2012, chose the warranty extension and repairs, as he wasn’t eligible for the full refund and the rebate would have only provided him $250 toward a new appliance.

As part of the repair option, Samsung said it would provide a repairman who would reinforce the washer’s top. However, the plaintiff claims that despite numerous attempts at scheduling the in-home repair, he was unable to get Samsung to send a repair person out to repair the washing machine.

“On three different occasions, [the plaintiff] scheduled appointments through Samsung to have the in-home modification completed on his Samsung washing machine, and each time Samsung’s repair person failed to keep the appointment,” the complaint states.

The plaintiff contends that not being able to repair the machine was odd, because he had previously had it fixed under the company’s warranty for other reasons.

“As a result, it seemed that Samsung was intentionally canceling repair of [the man’s] Samsung washing machine so that he would be forced to use the rebate, to purchase another Samsung washing machine, thereby creating business for Samsung and saving them money on paying for repairs,” the suit claims.

Additionally, the man says that he hasn’t been able to use his washing machine since the recall was announced in November because of the danger posed by potentially having the machine explode.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status, hoping to represent anyone who purchased a recalled Samsung washing machine between March 2011 and Nov. 2016.

The plaintiff has asked the court for an injunction preventing Samsung from selling top-loader machines in the future and unspecified monetary damages to compensate owners for the recalled machines.

When reached for comment on the lawsuit, a rep for Samsung told Consumerist that the company does not comment on pending litigation.