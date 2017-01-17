Citibank ATMs Will Replace Chase At Many Walgreens Locations In NYC, Chicago

If you’re a Chase bank customer in Chicago or New York City who relies on the ATM at your local Walgreens/Duane Reade to avoid withdrawal fees, we’ve got some bad news for you. But if you’re a Citibank customer, well, we’ve got some great news for you: more than a thousand ATMs will be transitioning from Chase to Citibank.

Cardtronics, the company that owns and operates about 6,700 ATMs nationwide in Walgreens and Duane Reade drugstores, announced a newly expanded branding agreement with Walgreens today that means more than 1,000 ATMs in “key markets” will be switching over, including in the NYC and Chicago metro areas.

There will be changes elsewhere, as the new deal will also cover an additional 900 retail ATMs located in other pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and wholesale club store locations like Costco in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

The changeover is expected to be complete this spring, Cardtronics says. If you’re not sure your location will be switching, you can always use your bank’s website to find the nearest surcharge-free ATMs.

This might not be a surprise for some, as the Chicago Tribune points out that Chase announced last year it would sell most of its off-site ATMs, including hundreds in Walgreens stores, to Cardtronics.