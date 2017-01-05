Sears And Kmart Announce 150 Store Closures, Including The First Kmart

Last week, we shared a list of Kmart and Sears stores that we were able to confirm would be closing this spring. The list just grew, reaching a total of 108 Kmart locations and 42 Sears locations that will begin their store-closing sales this week.

Depending on whether you’re a Sears Holdings insider or an outside observer, the parent company of Sears and Kmart is either closing down its thousands of stores in an orderly fashion or cutting back its operations and cashing in its real estate in a desperate bid to stay in business.

Whichever one is true, this week the company announced 104 more store closings to employees, and released the full list of 150 Spring 2017 closings to the public [PDF].

Included on the list is the very first Kmart store, which opened in the Detroit suburb of Garden City, MI in 1962. That year, the first store of each of the three future national discount chains opened: Kmart, Target, and Walmart, beginning with Kmart in March.

Most of the stores on this list will begin their store-closing sales in the next week, and close their doors for good in March.