Chipotle Launches “Dietary Options” Tool For Better Burrito Personalization

As the saying goes, “One man’s burrito is another man’s dietary nightmare.” And because it’s not always easy to know exactly how many calories will be in that chorizo burrito, or which ingredients are part of a particular diet — whether it’s paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, or what have you — Chipotle has released an online tool.

Chipotle’s new Dietary Options page shows which ingredients are right for specific individual needs, allowing customers to build customized meals.

Customers first choose from a list of options: Lower Calorie, Lower Fat, Lower Sodium, High Protein, Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free, Paleo, or No Added Sugar. A selection of “Go for it” ingredients that fit that restriction then appears, with a greyed-out selection of “No go” items listed below.

The page also offers a few meal ideas you can order based on those ingredients, with a link to Chipotle’s nutrition calculator so customers can see exactly what they’re ordering.

Chipotle is still reeling from food borne illness outbreaks in late 2015. The Dietary Options tool is just the latest effort to give customers a reason to come back to the burrito chain. It has recently tried offering dessert, launched a rewards program, bolstered its food safety procedures, and given away a lot of free burritos, all while facing food shortages.