Toshiba Adds 83K Laptop Batteries To Recall Over Continued Overheating, Burn Hazards

Last March, Toshiba recalled the lithium-ion battery packs used in approximately 91,000 laptops that were found to overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers. Now, the company is expanding the safety initiative, recalling an additional 83,000 units.

According to a notice filed with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the expanded recall involves the battery packs used in 41 of its computer models.

Previously, the recall covered 39 models, including the Portege, Satellite, and Tecra laptops, sold between June 2011 and Jan. 2016. The new recall expands to cover the same models sold through Nov. 2016.

In addition to the laptops directly affected by the recall, Toshiba cautions that other computers may be affected if their owners purchased extra battery packs or had their batteries replaced during servicing.

The company says it has received one additional report of a battery pack overheating. Previously, the company had received four consumer complaints of overheating and melting incidents. None of the five reports included injuries.

The affected battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C (G71C*******). Part numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on Toshiba’s website.

If a consumers’ battery has been recalled, Toshiba suggests users power off the laptop, remove the battery, and request a replacement battery pack.

Until a replacement battery pack is received, consumers should use the laptop by plugging into AC power only.