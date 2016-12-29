Uber Driver Reportedly Saves Woman From Human Trafficking

When you see a headline containing the phrase “Uber Driver” it’s rarely good news. In the past, the ridesharing company’s drivers have faced accusations of assaulting, overcharging, and stranding passengers, but today we have a welcome change of pace. Police in California say one Uber driver actually helped to save a teen from a human trafficking ring.

NBC News reports that a Sacramento Uber driver called police this week when he suspected that one of the passengers in his vehicle was in danger.

The man had picked up two women and a teen Monday evening for a trip to a local hotel. During the ride, he overheard the women talking about delivering the girl to a “John” in exchange for money. After arriving at the hotel, the man called police and then shared his story on Facebook live.

Upon arrival, authorities arrested two women and charged them with pimping and pandering, while a third women was arrested on suspicions of sexual activity with a minor.

The 16-year-old girl – a runaway – was transported to an “alternative housing situation” until her parents or guardians could be located, NBC News reports.

The Uber driver says he never expected to be involved in such a case, that dealing with drunk passengers used to be his only concern.

A rep for the ride-sharing company tells NBC News that Uber had reached out to the driver to congratulate him on a job well done, noting that his actions represent the company.

“Maintaining the platform as a safe and comfortable place for both riders and driver partners is very important to us, and any incident that disrupts that experience for either party is one we take very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

This story is almost identical to the climax of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, minus Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Harvey Keitel, and without a bloody vigilante shootout. But other than that, it’s basically the same thing.