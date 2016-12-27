More Snacks And Desserts Recalled Due To Potentially-Contaminated Milk Powder

Whenever you want to think about how complicated our food supply chains are, just look at all of the items that end up recalled across the country when one basic ingredient is potentially contaminated and recalled. Milk powder from one dairy co-op in Virginia has caused product recalls at stores ranging from Aldi to William-Sonoma.

Valley Milk products didn’t just recall a bunch of milk: U.S. marshals came to seize millions of pounds of milk powder due to records showing Salmonella in the plant, including on fixtures after they had theoretically been cleaned.

Previous installations of products from the Great Powdered Milk Recall of 2016 include microwaveable macaroni and cheese cups, pancake and waffle mixes, and batches of fruit cremes, potato chips, and pancake mixes.

Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch mixes

Products: Biscuit, gravy, and breading mixes sold under the brand names Southeastern Mills and Shore Lunch.

Instructions: Return the product to the place where you bought it for a refund. If you have any questions, call 800-334-4468 or email fda@semills.com.

Products: Sour cream and onion flavored potato chips made by Bickel’s Snack Foods and sold under the following brand names:

Bickel’s

Bon Ton

Cabana

Dan Dee

Key Foods

Seyfert

Troyer

Instructions: The company’s instructions are to dispose of the product immediately. Contact Bickel’s Snack Foods at 800-888-4646 with any questions.

Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips

Product: Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream and Onion Kettle Chips, sold in 2-ounce and 9-ounce bags. Affected chips will have “best by” dates between 18DEC2016 and 02APR2017 printed on the bag.

Instructions: Throw the chips away or return them to the store where you purchased them for a refund. If you have any questions, call Dieffenbach’s at 877-790-9559.

House-Autry Bread and Biscuit Mixes

Products: Buttermilk cornbread, buttermilk biscuit, and cheese biscuit mixes sold under the House-Autry brand. Affected boxes have “best by” dates between 05/18/17 and 08/03/17.

Herr’s and Peddler’s Pantry Smoked Chipotle Potato Chips

Products: Potato chips sold under the Herr’s and Peddler’s Pantry brands in “dried smoked chipotle” flavor. Affected products have “best by” dates from November 2016 to April 24, 2017.

Instructions: Return the chips to the retailer for a full refund.

Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Potato Chips

Product: 8-ounce bags of Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips sold under the Snyder of Berlin brand. These chips were only distributed in IN, KY, MD, NY, OH, PA, TN, and WV.

Instructions: Throw the chips away or return them to the store for a full refund. Contact Snyder of Berlin at 888-257-8042 with any questions.

Meyer Lemon-Poppy Seed Quick Bread



Product: Yellow bags of quick bread mix sold under the Meyer brand at Williams-Sonoma stores since August 2016. Affected bags will have a “best by” date of JAN2018.

Instructions: Return the product to a store for a full refund. Customers with questions can email customerservice@williams-sonoma.com or call 844-526-4666.