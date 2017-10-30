GameStop Launching Video Game Rental Program With Unlimited Access To Pre-Owned Titles

In what sounds like the lovechild of a Blockbuster video store and Netflix’s DVD rental service, GameStop is launching a new video game rental program called PowerPass that gives customers unlimited access to used games.

PowerPass launches Nov. 19 and will cost $60 for six months of access to game rentals, GameStop confirmed to Consumerist. The subscription starts

Customers can chose from any pre-owned title in the store’s catalog, with no limits on how often they can swap games. After six months, they can choose one game to keep. Regardless of when you sign up, the program will be over at the end of that six months — a GameStop rep explained to Consumerist that there will be no chance to renew at that point.

Whether you give PowerPass as a gift or buy it for yourself, whoever uses the service has to be a member of GameStop’s PowerUp Rewards program, which will be used to keep records of the games they check in and out. You can sign up for either a free or paid membership by creating an account on the retailer’s website.

(h/t GameRant)