Amazon Customers Surprised To Receive 65 Pounds Of Marijuana They Did Not Order

If you’ve recently misplaced a few bricks of marijuana, you may want to talk to Amazon: Customers who ordered a few storage bins were shocked to find their package arrived with a little extra something tucked in — 65 pounds of pot.

Police in Orlando, FL, are investigating after some regular Amazon customers who’d ordered four plastic storage totes received a much heavier box than they were expecting, reports WFTV.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman said, which was her first clue that something was off.

Then they opened the boxes and, as a strong odor emanated from inside, confirmed there was something funny about this delivery — the bins were filled with about 65 pounds of marijuana.

The couple called the police, who seized the drugs and are now investigating.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” said the customer.

The couple claims that in the back-and-forth in the last few weeks with Amazon — mostly by email — they had not spoken with a supervisor. They say that eventually they were given a $150 gift credit, and an explanation from a representative that, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

All the customers want is an apology and an explanation.

Amazon told the news station in a statement that its customer service team worked with the customer to address concerns, and that the company will help law enforcement investigate the incident.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of drugs showing up in unexpected places:

• July 2017: Officials in Ohio investigate after more than $1 million worth of marijuana ended up in the tire compartments of 15 Ford Fusion vehicles in the state.

• Oct. 2015: Police in New Jersey say 50 pounds of marijuana were mailed to the wrong person, ask for the owner to come by and pick it up.

• May 2015: Investigators in Texas are stumped after a woman finds high-quality cocaine in her granola bar wrapper.

• Nov. 2014: Someone sends $270,000 worth of marijuana to the wrong clothing store

• Jan. 2012: A college student was surprised when she opened a used textbook that she’d ordered from Amazon, and a package of cocaine fell out.