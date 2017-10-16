Taco Bell Will Once Again Give Out Free Tacos After First Stolen Base In World Series

Even though we don’t yet know who will be playing in the Big Games, one thing is certain about this year’s World Series: Free tacos are on the line.

Like it has in past years, Taco Bell will once again hand out free tacos during the championship series, assuming someone manages to steal a base.

Here’s how the complimentary tacos will be activated:

• If any player on either team steals a base during Game 1 or Game 2, everyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at all participating Taco Bell locations.

• If the first stolen base of the World Series takes place in Game 3 or later, hungry people can get a free taco on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time at participating spots.

As the harbinger of free tacos, whoever is the first to steal a base will also be dubbed the “sixth-ever Taco Hero.”

Of course, if no one manages to steal a base throughout the entire series, there will be no free tacos.