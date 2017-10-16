Amazon Reportedly Working With Vendors To Create Its Own Sportswear Line

Following a report earlier this year that Amazon was perhaps working on launching its own line of workout apparel, it sounds like Amazon is making more moves toward peddling sportswear: A new report says the company is talking to vendors and suppliers that make workout gear for some of the most popular brands.

According to those always useful “people familiar with the matter” who talked to Bloomberg, Amazon is working with Makalot Industrials Co., a company that makes clothing for Gap, Uniqlo, and Kohl’s.

Another source said supplier, Eclat Textile Co. — which manufactures products for Nike, Lululemon, and Under Armour — is also in the mix.

No contracts have been signed yet, but the manufacturers are reportedly making small batches of products as part of a trial for Amazon.

Amazon declined to comment to Consumerist.

Amazon already offers private-label brands like Goodthreads and Lark & Ro but set off a flurry of rumors earlier this year after posting job listings looking for people to help it build “authentic activewear private label brands.”