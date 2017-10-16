19,000 Macy’s Martha Stewart Cake-Cutting Sets Recalled Because They Aren’t Supposed To Cut You

When properly used, a cake-cutting knife should not cut the person slicing into the cake. But some Martha Stewart-branding serving sets have been breaking, doing damage to the holder instead of the cake.

Following several reports of people being cut by broken cake-cutters, nearly 19,000 Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection Whiteware cake knife and server sets are being recalled.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the knife and cake server — both about 11 inches in length — can break while being used, posing a laceration hazard.

So far, the companies say they are aware of four reports in which the items broke, injuring users. In some cases, the individual required stitches.

Customers who own the cake and knife set are urged to immediately stop using the items and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Affected products — which were sold at Macy’s stores and online nationwide, as well as at Military Exchanges between Jan. 2014 and July 2017 for between $15 and $25 — have a white, textured ceramic handles and “Martha Stewart Collection” embossed on the metal where the blades meet the handle. The sets can be identified by the UPC 608356963330 and Product ID PRCDCKSRVR printed on the product packaging.