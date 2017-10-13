You Can Now Order Food From Within Facebook

Facebook wants to be your portal to the world. It’s where you can connect (in a sense) with others, keep up with current events (through the filters of you and your friends’ personal biases), watch videos (of people doing their versions of videos previously posted by others)… and also order lunch.

Even though there are already a large number of popular apps and online platforms for food delivery, Facebooknow claims it has simplified the “complicated” process of ordering takeout or delivery through your phone by not actually hosting a single ordering platform, but by giving users single-point access to multiple platforms.

Because people are already on Facebook to see what their friends say about restaurants and read about local eateries, the company says the move makes sense.

The Order Food tool — located in the Explore menu in the Facebook app —combines options from food ordering services like Delivery.com or DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, as well as restaurants like Five Guys, and Panera, Facebook says, and puts them all in one place.

Once you’ve found what you want, you can select which delivery service you want to use, and order using an existing login or sign up from within Facebook.

Reviews of local spots from your friends will also be available if you want to find out more about a restaurant before you order.

People will be able to browse restaurants near them that take orders via Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice, and Olo.

You can also order directly from nationwide chains including Papa John’s, Wingstop, Panera, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Five Guys, and Jimmy John’s.

The new feature is rolling out across the U.S. on Facebook for Android, iOS, and desktop.