Playtex Recalls Kids’ Dishes That May Peel, Creating Choking Hazard

Do the construction or the princess kids’ dish designs that accompany this post look familiar? Does your child have a similar plastic plate, bowl, or eating set that features animals, superheroes, or other kid-friendly themes? If so, check over those plates and bowls: They may be one of millions of dishes that could have its plastic coating peel off, posing a choking hazard to the child.

What’s happened so far

There have been 372 reports of the plastic film peeling off the area with the graphics. Of those, 11 have ended up in children’s mouths, and four caused the child to choke. Those children are now fine, but these plates and bowls should be taken away immediately.

What to look for

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is circulating images of the Playtex dish set featuring a construction scene and a princess as examples, but they are not the only designs included in this recall. Other designs that are not pictured include DC Comics superheroes, cars, and giraffes.

The recalled dishes have been on the market since 2009, and were sold individually and in a “Mealtime” set with a printed cup and two utensils. They were available at Babies ‘R’ Us, Walmart, Target, and other stores where you can buy Playtex products for babies and children.

What to do

Take the dishes away and don’t use them for the child. Contact Playtex for a refund: The CPSC is not instructing consumers to bring these products back to the store where they were purchased. If you have any questions about the products or about the recall, you can call Playtex at 888-220-2075, or visit the company’s recall site at playtexplatesandbowls.com.