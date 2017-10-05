Firefighters In Michigan Delivering Free Pizza To Folks With Working Smoke Alarms

Sure, we all put off certain household tasks like changing the battery in the smoke alarm — but what if you could score a free pizza just for keeping things in working order?

Firefighters in Flint, MI, and about an hour north in Bangor Township (Bay County) have each teamed up with their local Domino’s stores, selecting random customers to have their pizzas delivered by firetruck.

MLive.com notes that the promotion isn’t just about the sight of having your pie delivered on a big red fire engine; it’s also intended to promote fire safety practices. Firefighter pizza deliverers will check the smoke alarms in the houses they go to. If they’re in working order, the pizza is free.

If they’re not, firefighters will install working alarms or switch out the batteries. But the pizza will cost you.

For a chance at the free pie, order pizza from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8-11 from the Domino’s at 4041 Euclid Ave. or from 5-8.pm at 2113 S. Ballenger Highway in Flint.