Nearly 650,000 Jeep & Dodge SUVs Recalled Over Potentially Degraded Brakes

Fiat Chrysler recalled more than half a million SUVs this week because it can be dangerous when your brakes don’t work properly.

FCA announced today the recall of 646,394 model year 2011 to 2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles after finding that the shield around the brake line could be compromised.

The carmaker says that the shields designed to protect the brake booster from water intrusion could be installed improperly. If this is the case, then water could get into the system, creating corrosion or freezing the brake line.

While a booster compromised by water will still provide brake function in compliance with U.S. federal safety standards, it could lead to degraded brake function, FCA notes.

The carmaker says it is aware of one crash related to the issue, but no injuries.

The shields in question were actually used as part of a 2014 recall involving the same set of vehicles. FCA noticed the new issue after reviewing warranty data and discovering shields on some vehicles had been installed improperly, leading to the recall.

FCA will notify owners of affected vehicles in early November. Dealers will replace the shields if needed.

Customers with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800)-853-1403.