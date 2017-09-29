You Can No Longer Fly Your Drone Over The Statue Of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, Other Sites

When it comes to catching sight of a national landmark, it can get pretty crowded on the ground. But starting next week, you won’t be able to use a drone to get a better view of 10 famous spots in the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s agreed to restrict drone flights up to 400 feet within the lateral boundaries of 10 Department of the Interior sites, starting Oct. 5.

Sites on the no-fly-over list:

• Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York, NY

• Boston National Historical Park (U.S.S. Constitution), Boston, MA

• Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, PA

• Folsom Dam; Folsom, CA

• Glen Canyon Dam; Lake Powell, AZ

• Grand Coulee Dam; Grand Coulee, WA

• Hoover Dam; Boulder City, NV

• Jefferson National Expansion Memorial; St. Louis, MO

• Mount Rushmore National Memorial; Keystone, SD

• Shasta Dam; Shasta Lake, CA

Other sites could be added to the list, as the FAA says it’s considering additional request from other federal agencies.

There are a few exceptions where drones are allowed to fly over those sites, but that has to be coordinated with either the individual landmark or the FAA.

While the FAA has put similar airspace restrictions in place for military bases, this is the first time it’s restricted drones from flying over any DOI landmark.