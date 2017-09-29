Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruise To Help In Puerto Rico

In the last month a number of cruise lines have either canceled or rerouted trips after a string of hurricanes raged through the Caribbean. While the storms have passed and many companies have once again set sail, Royal Caribbean canceled yet another trip this week. This time, however, the change of plans was intended to help bring much-needed relief to the millions of Americans in Puerto Rico whose lives have been turned upside-down by Hurricane Maria.

Royal Caribbean announced this week that it had canceled a Sept. 30 Adventure of the Seas trip in order to use the ship for evacuation and humanitarian efforts.

The ship was scheduled to arrive Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico to evacuate residents and drop off supplies. It then headed to St. Thomas and St. Croix with the same mission.

Royal Caribbean says it will bring the evacuees to Fort Lauderdale before making a return trip to San Juan on Oct. 6.

“We are very sorry for the impact this storm has had on your vacation,” the company said in a statement to passengers booked on the cruise.

Customers scheduled for the canceled cruise will receive a 100% refund and a 25% credit for a future cruise if a new trip is booked in the next 30 days.

Pre-booked shore excursions will also be refunded to your original form of payment.

The Help

Royal Caribbean has already mobilized its ships to assist in relief efforts in the Caribbean following Hurricane Irma and Maria.

To date, the company says it has helped to evacuate 1,700 people, dropped off nearly 30,000 gallons of water, and more than 25 pallets of medical supplies.

The company says it plans to continue to provide recovery assistance in coming weeks.