207,000 Resistance Bands Recalled Because They Could Break, Hit You In The Face

Planning to get a workout in this afternoon? You might want to rethink using those stretchy resistance bands: More than 207,000 pieces of the workout equipment sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods have been recalled as they pose an injury risk.

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced this week the recall of 207,500 Fitness Gear resistance tubes after receiving several reports that the bands broke while in use and injured users.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bands — which are used as upper and lower body workout equipment — can break while in use and strike the user, posing an injury hazard.

So far, Dick’s says it has received 12 reports of the tubes breaking, resulting in two incidents in which customers were struck by a broken tube. One customer reported falling when the tube broke.

The affected resistance tubes — which come in blue, gray, green, orange, purple, and red with grey handles — range in resistance from five pounds to 30-pounds and were sold either individually or in kits of three, four or five tubes.

Recalled models numbers include: STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568.

The resistance tubes were sold from Sept. 2015 to Aug. 2017 at Dick’s Sporting Goods and online for between $15 and $80.

Customers who own the tubes are urged to immediately stop using them and return the product to their nearest Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Those with a receipt will receive a full refund and those without will receive store credit.

Individuals with questions can contact Dick’s at 877-846-9997 or online at http://www.dickssportingoods.com.