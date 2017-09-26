Instagram Now Lets You Pick Who Can Comment On Your Posts

For the better part of the last year, Instagram has introduced new tools intended to keep the social media platform a “safe and positive place for self-expression” by allowing users to filter out unwanted or offensive comments. Now, the photo sharing site is launching another initiative letting users pick just who can comment on their posts in the first place.

Instagram announced the new tool in a blog post today offering users another option to manage their comment experience on the site.

Comment Culling

Starting today, users with public accounts will be able to choose who can comment on their posts. Users can limit comments to only those who follow them, only people they follow, or anyone.

Additionally, users with both public and private accounts will be able to block other accounts from commenting on their posts.

Instagram notes that the tool — which joined others that filter out unwanted comments on their photos by keyword or hide offensive comments automatically — will improve over time.

Offering Help

In addition to rolling out the new comment filtering tool, Instagram also announced today that it has increased its efforts to provide mental health resources for users.

To do so, the company has added anonymous reporting to live video.

Now, if you see someone going through a difficult time or in need of support during a live broadcast, you can report it anonymously, the company says. The person will then see a message offering help with options to talk to a helpline, reach out to a friend or get other tips and support.