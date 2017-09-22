Mazda Recalls 60,000 Sedans Over Airbag, Steering Issues

Airbags can save lives in the event of a crash, but in order to do so, they have to work properly. That’s apparently not the case for some 60,000 Mazda vehicles.

The Associated Press reports that Mazda has issued a recall of 60,000 model year 2015 and 2016 Mazda 6 vehicles that may contain a wiring issue.

According to the carmaker, a wiring problem in the vehicles can knock out the power-assisted steering and passenger airbag.

Mazda says that wires under the front passenger seat can rub against welding debris. If this occurs the wires could short, affecting that seat’s airbag. Additionally, the short could cause an increase risk of power-assisted steering loss. Owners of the vehicles may see multiple warning lights if the problem occurs.

So far, Mazda says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issues.

The carmaker will begin notifying affected owners Sept. 29, and dealers will install insulating tap or a protective pad to shield the wires.