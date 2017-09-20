Target Debuts Maps Of Stores So You Don’t Have To Talk To Employees

Big box stores are, well, big. So big, in fact, you might get lost looking for the toilet paper. But instead of sheepishly approaching an employee, you can now just follow the map on your phone — at Target, anyway.

Target announced today that customers can soon traverse their local stores using maps of the locations within the retailer’s mobile app. The system will be available in nearly half its stores by the upcoming holiday season.

The feature, described as a “GPS for your shopping cart,” uses a system of in-store beacons and Bluetooth technology to show customers their current location on the map as they move through the aisles.

Shoppers can use the map to find the next item on their shopping list. For example, Target customers can already create a list on the store’s app. While shopping they can click on that item and the new map will show them exactly where it is located in their local store.

In addition to helping customers find where they’re going, Target notes that the app will also point out nearby Cartwheel deals.

“Now you’ll never have to miss out on an opportunity to save,” Mike McNamara, Target chief information and digital officer, said in a statement. “This promises to make it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for, so you can fill up your cart and get on your way.”

Integrating a GPS-like map into its app isn’t entirely surprising for Target. For years, the retailer has experimented with mapping stores to make shopping easier for customers.

In Nov. 2014, Target issued an update to its app that told shoppers what’s in stock and where to find those items inside the store. This feature was more broad, showing customers the aisle the item was located in, but not directions to that area.