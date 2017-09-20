Lyft, Budweiser Partnering Up Again To Fight Drunk Driving With Free Rides

Just like last year, Lyft and Budweiser are teaming up to offer drinkers a safer option for getting home than climbing behind the wheel of their car: They’ll be handing out 150,000 round-trip rides in some states through the end of the year.

While the 2016 promotion involved 80,000 $10 ride credits, the two companies will hand out $20 in ride credits at a time for this year’s “Give A Damn” campaign.

Rides will be available in 10 states: New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

To get the $20 credit, you’ll have to check Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram page every Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to get a unique ride code, which you can then plug into the Lyft app to claim your credits for two $10 one-way rides.

It’s worth noting that you must be at least 21 to take advantage of the promotion, and those credits must be redeemed for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time that Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night.