Lyft, Budweiser Partnering Up Again To Fight Drunk Driving With Free Rides

September 20, 2017 2:54 pm EDT By

Just like last year, Lyft and Budweiser are teaming up to offer drinkers a safer option for getting home than climbing behind the wheel of their car: They’ll be handing out 150,000 round-trip rides in some states through the end of the year.

While the 2016 promotion involved 80,000 $10 ride credits, the two companies will hand out $20 in ride credits at a time for this year’s “Give A Damn” campaign.

Rides will be available in 10 states: New York, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, and Washington, D.C.

To get the $20 credit, you’ll have to check Budweiser’s Facebook or Instagram page every Thursday at 2 p.m. ET to get a unique ride code, which you can then plug into the Lyft app to claim your credits for two $10 one-way rides.

It’s worth noting that you must be at least 21 to take advantage of the promotion, and those credits must be redeemed for rides taken between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time that Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night.

Previous Don’t Be Fooled By Fake Equifax Data Breach Information Sites
Next Comcast Likely To Shut Down Streaming Service You Totally Forgot Ever Existed