Apparent Email Glitch Sent Amazon Baby Registry Notifications To Non-Parents-To-Be

Getting an unsuspected gift is usually a nice surprise. But some Amazon customers — including yours truly — received a notification that someone had purchased a gift from their baby registry. The only problem? These customers don’t have a baby registry.

The apparent Amazon email glitch occurred around 4:30 p.m. (ET) today when individuals began sharing on Twitter their frustration with receiving an erroneous email from the e-commerce giant.

The email declares “A gift is on the way” next to a baby crawling off the page. Recipients can then click on a box that says, “See Your Thank You List.”

However, clicking on that option originally resulted in an error page.

A second attempt to click the Thank You List or the “get a sneak peek at a gift that’s coming your way,” results in being forwarded to Amazon Baby Registry page, where customers are asked to either create a list or search for someone else’s list.

Two Consumerist editors received the email this afternoon, neither have babies on the way or have ever created a baby registry with Amazon.

However, both have purchased gifts for others via Amazon Baby Registry. A quick, unscientific, survey of the remaining Consumerist team members found that those who didn’t receive the email had never purchased from the company’s gift registries.

A rep for Amazon tells Consumerist that the issue was the result of a technical glitch.

“We are notifying affected customers,” the rep said. “A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail earlier today. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The company reached out to affected customer with an email apologizing for the inadvertent message.

However, before the apology was sent some recipients questioned whether Amazon knew something they didn’t, while others shared their disappointment with the company’s emails.

Uhhh…does @amazon know something I don't know? Who else just got a random email about a baby registry gift? pic.twitter.com/oRW2cpvu4K — Danielle Gunn (@DanielleRGunn) September 19, 2017

Guess I’m not the only person (who isn’t having a baby) who just got an email from Amazon about my (non-existent) baby registry pic.twitter.com/kp6u2mIKLl — Cass Anderson (@casspa) September 19, 2017

Uh @amazon is this you or a phishing attempt? I don't have a baby registry anywhere. pic.twitter.com/nRrdnvoVxq — Sarah Kelly Shannon (@thesarahkelly) September 19, 2017

Got an email from @amazon saying that someone bought a gift from my baby registry??? I am not planning to uphold my end of this bargain FYI — Julia Azari (@julia_azari) September 19, 2017