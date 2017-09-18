Here’s Where To Get Your National Cheeseburger Day Deals

Here’s Where To Get Your National Cheeseburger Day DealsImage courtesy of Eric Spiegel
Grilling season might be winding down in some parts of the country, but that doesn’t mean our cravings of cheesy burgers is waning. If you’ve been hankering for a cheeseburger, today might just be the day to satisfy that craving, as it’s National Cheeseburger Day, which means there is a plethora of deals up for grabs.
As the lunch hour quickly approaches, many local diners and restaurants will have freebies or discounts, here’s what larger chains are offering in honor of the cheeseburger’s special day.
Applebee’s: Today only, customers dining in at the chain can score a burger and fries for $6.99.
BurgerFi: Customers at the 100-location chain can get a $5 cheeseburger by showing or mentioning BurgerFi’s deal, which is dine-in only while supplies last.
Dairy Queen: The ice cream chain is offering a $5 bucket lunch that includes either a Deluxe Cheeseburger or three-piece Chicken Strips along with fries, a 21-ounce drink, and a sundae for dessert.
Hardee’s: Although it’s not an official National Cheeseburger Day deal, customers can print a coupon redeemable for a $3.99 small double cheeseburger combo meal.
Fuddrucker’s: Cheeseburger lovers can get a certainly satisfy any cravings for the meal with the $24.99 three pound burger challenge, which includes a one-pound order of fries and a bottomless Coca-Cola beverage. Customers who finish the challenge in one hour will receive a $20 gift card and free T-shirt.
McDoanld’s: While the chain isn’t offering a specific deal for National Burger Day, it did offer a video of its fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers. Also, if you download the company’s mobile app, you could score a free burger.
Ruby Tuesday: Today and tomorrow members of the chain’s “So Connected” loyalty program can redeem a coupon for a free cheeseburger when they buy one entrée and beverage. The offer is valid for dine-in orders only.
Shake Shack: Order with DoorDash and get a free ShackBurger with the purchase of a ShackBurger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To score the deal use “Shack” at checkout.
Sonic Drive-In: For an unspecified limited-time, customers can get the Carhop Classic — a cheeseburger and onion rings — for $2.99.
Wendy’s: The fast food chain doesn’t appear to be taking part in National Cheeseburger Day specifically, but it is offering customers the Giant JBC $5 meal for a limited time. The deal will get you a giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, nuggets, fries, and a drink.
Spot a deal we missed? Let us know: tips@consumerist.com