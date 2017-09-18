Here’s Where To Get Your National Cheeseburger Day Deals

Grilling season might be winding down in some parts of the country, but that doesn’t mean our cravings of cheesy burgers is waning. If you’ve been hankering for a cheeseburger, today might just be the day to satisfy that craving, as it’s National Cheeseburger Day, which means there is a plethora of deals up for grabs.

As the lunch hour quickly approaches, many local diners and restaurants will have freebies or discounts, here’s what larger chains are offering in honor of the cheeseburger’s special day.

Applebee’s: Today only, customers dining in at the chain can score a burger and fries for $6.99.

BurgerFi: Customers at the 100-location chain can get a $5 cheeseburger by showing or mentioning BurgerFi’s deal, which is dine-in only while supplies last.

Happy #NationalCheeseburgerDay! Celebrate with $5 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers – All Day Today! *Valid on 9/18/17 only. In-store only. pic.twitter.com/xCd6nXLSI0 — BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) September 18, 2017

Dairy Queen: The ice cream chain is offering a $5 bucket lunch that includes either a Deluxe Cheeseburger or three-piece Chicken Strips along with fries, a 21-ounce drink, and a sundae for dessert.

Hardee’s: Although it’s not an official National Cheeseburger Day deal, customers can print a coupon redeemable for a $3.99 small double cheeseburger combo meal.

Fuddrucker’s: Cheeseburger lovers can get a certainly satisfy any cravings for the meal with the $24.99 three pound burger challenge, which includes a one-pound order of fries and a bottomless Coca-Cola beverage. Customers who finish the challenge in one hour will receive a $20 gift card and free T-shirt.

Are you burger enough!? Sign up now: https://t.co/5DBuU48A9N

*select locations only pic.twitter.com/VQH6ebPERW — Fuddruckers (@fuddruckers) September 15, 2017

McDoanld’s: While the chain isn’t offering a specific deal for National Burger Day, it did offer a video of its fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers. Also, if you download the company’s mobile app, you could score a free burger.

The best way to celebrate #NationalCheeseburgerDay is with the Quarter Pounder with Cheese. P.S. 👀 closely. pic.twitter.com/HRizBMlryI — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 18, 2017

Ruby Tuesday: Today and tomorrow members of the chain’s “So Connected” loyalty program can redeem a coupon for a free cheeseburger when they buy one entrée and beverage. The offer is valid for dine-in orders only.

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! We've been making cheeeseburgers since 1972, so come celebrate the cheesy goodness at Ruby Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/VkiZiomHrx — Ruby Tuesday (@rubytuesday) September 18, 2017

Shake Shack: Order with DoorDash and get a free ShackBurger with the purchase of a ShackBurger from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To score the deal use “Shack” at checkout.

Sonic Drive-In: For an unspecified limited-time, customers can get the Carhop Classic — a cheeseburger and onion rings — for $2.99.

It’s kind of a big deal. The Carhop Classic for $2.99, featuring a 100% pure beef cheeseburger and medium handmade Onion Rings. pic.twitter.com/rqr0p5FMPR — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) September 18, 2017

Wendy’s: The fast food chain doesn’t appear to be taking part in National Cheeseburger Day specifically, but it is offering customers the Giant JBC $5 meal for a limited time. The deal will get you a giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, nuggets, fries, and a drink.

Double the beef, bacon & cheese—that’s how you make the junior giant in the Giant Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger. Get the meal for just $5! pic.twitter.com/eIgdP9jEfp — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 28, 2017

Spot a deal we missed? Let us know: tips@consumerist.com