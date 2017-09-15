Chipotle Customers Wanted Queso Dip, But Some Hate What They Got

For years, Chipotle fans have looked at their tortilla chips and thought about how much better they could be with a side of hot, gooey queso dip. The fast food company thought it was making that dream a reality… that is, until many customers tried the Chipotle queso and found it wanting.

While the long-anticipated queso joined Chipotle’s menu just five days ago, that’s apparently enough time for the public — and social media users — to decide maybe this wasn’t such a good idea after all.

The Queso

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant finally jumped into the cheese-y queso pool this summer after executives of the company long denied cheese-lovers their dips, noting that they just couldn’t find a version that was up to its standards.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” Steve Ells, founder, chairman and CEO at Chipotle, said in a statement.

That changed, however, when the company began testing the dip at its NEXT kitchen in New York and then expanding it to 350 restaurants in Southern California and Colorado this summer.

Last week, Chipotle announced that queso would be added to all locations, cautioning customers that the dip would vary from restaurant to restaurant since the chain wouldn’t be using additives.

Maybe This Was A Bad Idea

Customers may have asked for queso, but it appears to be a request they regret, as many Chipotle customers have shared their disappointment in the new dip on social media.

From claiming the item is the “biggest disappointment of 2017,” to questioning how a chain with so much good food could make something so bad.

Chipotle's queso is the biggest disappointment of 2017 — Mallory Toops (@maltoops) September 14, 2017

Queso at Chipotle: 🙅🏼‍♂️🚫❌ Not good. — Zach Kierstead (@Kierstead13) September 15, 2017

Hey @ChipotleTweets if you strive for fresh ingredients for customers then why is your queso this gross powdered crap? #chipotlequeso 👎🏼👎🏼 — eLstoko (@eLstoko86) September 14, 2017

Confused on how chipotle managed to make their queso so terrible… — Syd Smith (@sydney_smiith_) September 15, 2017

Chipotle queso might be the most disappointed I have ever been in my entire life. — Hunter (@HunterBadger87) September 15, 2017

Okay. I'm just gonna say it. Chipotle's queso is not that good. — jack john (@JackDBarnhart) September 15, 2017

For its part, Chipotle has replied to several customers on Twitter, noting that it would continue working on the recipe.

Thanks for being a fan. And I'm sorry you didn't like our queso. We'll keep working to perfect the recipe. -Tara — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) September 15, 2017

Thanks for your honestly. We'll keep working to perfect our recipe. -Tara — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) September 15, 2017

Consumerist has reached out to Chipotle for reaction to the not-so-glowing reviews of the queso.

Damning With Faint Praise

Not everyone dislikes Chipotle’s queso; there are some customers and food bloggers who have found elements of the dish to enjoy.

GQ’s Drew Magary described the dip as a “sad little plastic cup of queso flecked with bits of red and green,” but he was a bit more forgiving than other customers.

Magary combined his cup of queso with an equally sad cup of chorizo. The resulting meal, he says, was a “perfectly fine queso.”

“It was expensive and delivered in awkward fashion, but I ate the whole thing,” he wrote.

It’s Not That Bad

That lukewarm review seems to be par for the course, as those who like the dip seem to do so unenthusiastically.

Unpopular opinion: Chipotle's new queso is actually pretty good — BLIND GUY MCSQUEEZY (@Rob_Irby) September 14, 2017

Chipotle's queso is good BUT, Qdoba still the goat — Terry (@terrencewoods11) September 13, 2017