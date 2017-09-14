175K Dressers Sold At Target Recalled For Tip-Over Hazard

Just a week after more than 1.6 million topple-prone dressers sold at Walmart were recalled, Target has issued a safety campaign of its own, recalling 175,000 potentially dangerous dressers.

Target announced Wednesday the recall of its Room Essentials four-drawer dressers after receiving reports that two children were injured when a piece of the furniture tipped over.

According to a notice posted with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the unstable dressers pose a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard if they are not anchored to the wall.

In all, Target is aware of 12 reports of dressers tipping over or collapsing, including one incident in which a piece of furniture tipped over on two three-year-old children. Thankfully, so far, no injuries have been reported.

The affected Room Essentials dressers contain four drawers and come in three colors: black, espresso, and maple

Measuring about 42 inches tall by 31.5 inches wide, the dressers were sold exclusively at Target and Target.com from Jan. 2013 to April 2016 for about $118.

Recalled dressers can be identified by the following model numbers printed on the furniture packaging:

• 249-05-0103 (black)

• 249-05-0106 (espresso)

• 49-05-0109 (maple)

Consumerist has reached out to Target for details on how to determine if a dressers is recalled if the packaging has been thrown away. We’ll update this post with more information.

Consumers who have the furniture in their homes are urged to stop using dressers that are not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access. The dressers should be returned to Target for a full refund.

Owners should return the recalled dresser to any Target store for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Target at 800-440-0680 or online at www.target.com.