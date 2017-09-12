Nintendo Bringing Back NES Classic Next Year, Increasing Shipments Of Super NES Console

Nostalgia lovers worried they might miss out on Nintendo’s upcoming miniature Super Nintendo gaming system might be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as the company has increased inventory of the in-demand game, while also offering nostalgia lovers another chance to get their hands on the company’s classic console system — next year, that is.

Nintendo announced today that due to “incredible demand” the company plans to ship more Super NES Classic Edition systems on its Sept. 29 launch than it did for the classic system that went on sale last year and quickly sold out.

While the company didn’t provide an exact number of units that would ship on launch day, it did note that stores will receive shipments of new systems regularly. Additionally, the system will be available well into 2018.

“Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves,” the company said.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ‘90s home console, just in miniature. The game system, which will sell for $79.99, will come with two controllers and loaded with 21 games, including the never released Star Fox 2.

Bringing Back Classic

Launching a mini-SNES appears to be Nintendo’s attempt to build on the runaway popularity of the NES console that quickly sold out after its launch last year. Potential customers were no-doubt disappointed when Nintendo announced this spring that it was discontinuing that system, noting that it was never meant to be a permanent product.

However, the company has apparently taken customers’ disappointment to heart, announcing today that it will bring back the mini-NES Classic console next summer.

While Nintendo didn’t provide additional information about the Classic’s re-relaunch, it does note the system will once again feature 30 classic NES games such as the original Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.