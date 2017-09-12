AT&T Expands Free HBO Offer To Include All Unlimited Wireless Plans

Five months after announcing that customers on its Unlimited Plus plan would get complimentary HBO access, AT&T says members of its cheaper Unlimited Choice wireless option will also be able to stream as much Game of Thrones as they want for free.

All current and new AT&T Unlimited Choice customers will have free HBO starting Sept. 15, AT&T announced today.

While Unlimited Choice is $30/month less than Plus, data speeds and video quality are restricted: There’s a max speed of 3Mbps and video can only be streamed in standard definition (about 480p) on AT&T’s LTE network.

For all Unlimited customers, AT&T will provide free access to HBO in a few ways:

• If you have HBO through DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or AT&T U-Verse, you’ll no longer be billed for the channel.

• If you have DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or U-Verse but don’t currently subscribe to HBO, it will soon be added to your package free of charge.

• If you don’t have DirecTV, DirecTV Now, or U-Verse, you can access HBO through the DIRECTV NOW and HBO GO apps.

AT&T and HBO parent Time Warner have not, in fact, technically merged yet, but they sure do seem to be ready for the day. This appears to be yet another indication that AT&T is confident that their merger will be approved, as it’s unlikely that it would be so willing to give away premium video content if it didn’t expect HBO to become part of the family soon.