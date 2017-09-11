Irma Continues To Snarl Travel As It Heads To Georgia, South Carolina

Although Irma has now been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, it’s still got plenty of juice in it as it continues to rage in Florida and move towards Georgia and South Carolina. And that means trouble may still be tricky in the coming days, as some airports remain closed and airlines cancel hundreds of flights.

If you have plans to fly in or out of any of storm-affected areas this week, you’ll want to check with the airline before you head to the airport. To that end, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is bracing for Irma and has canceled about 800 flights on Monday already.

Again, if you’re unsure about your travel plans, check with your airline.

Airlines

Alaska/Virgin America: On Sunday night, Alaska announced that it’s canceled additional Seattle flights to and from Atlanta and Charleston, S.C. on Monday due to the effects of Irma.

“We’ll continue to watch the storm and its impacts, which could affect how soon airports will reopen,” the airline says.

Allegiant Airlines: Allegiant has canceled a slew of flights in Florida and Georgia, and has not yet said when they would be rescheduled. Passengers will be able to request a one-time change to their travel plans without recurring change/cancel fees

American Airlines: The airline canceled 353 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Monday:

.@AmericanAir has announced 353 cancellations out of #CLT today, all regional flights. Please check with American on flight status. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 11, 2017

American has updated its list of airports affected by Irma, and is offering travel waivers to customers whose plans are impacted by the storm so they can change their plans without paying rebooking fees.

The airline has also capped fares at $99 each way for main cabin, and $199 for premium cabin, on direct, single leg flights from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, as well as Charleston, S.C, Hilton Head, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC; and Savannah, GA, through Sept. 17.

Delta Air Lines: Delta said it’s canceled about 800 flights on Monday as Irma is expected to bring in strong crosswinds.

The airline says it’s now set its sights on resuming service to Florida airports, and has combined and consolidated fee waivers through Sept. 17.

Frontier: Frontier has canceled many flights into and out of Flrodia airports on Monday, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as some flights on Tuesday. Check with the airline before you head to the airport.

The airline is also offering travel waivers to customers traveling to/from several cities including Atlanta and destinations in Florida, through Sept. 13.

“We strongly urge that you do not go to the airport unless you have already purchased a ticket, have a confirmed seat and checked that your flight status is showing on-time,” the airline says.

JetBlue: JetBlue is waiving fees and increase in fare for customers traveling through the Caribbean through Sept. 12, and in the Southeast region through Sept. 17.

Silver Airways: The airline has offered travel waivers through today. It’s a good idea to check with the airline before you head to the airport this week.

Southwest Airlines: There are travel waivers in place for customers flying into or out of several airports in the Southeast region including Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, and many Florida airports.

Spirit: In Florida, Spirit says it anticipates starting tarting operations in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) late in the day Sept. 12, pending airport conditions. All other flights are expected to start on Sept. 13.

At this time, the airline’s flights through Myrtle Beach are not expected to be impacted.

United Airlines: United flights to and from the Caribbean and southeastern U.S. have been affected by Irma, with travel waivers in place for certain cities. Check those here.

Airports

Florida

As of Monday morning, many of Florida’s airports remained closed. Check the list below for the status of each.

• Daytona Beach (DAB): website, Twitter

• Destin-Fort Walton Beach: website, Twitter

• Fort Lauderdale (FLL): website, Twitter

• Fort Myers (RSW): website

• Gainesville (GNV): website, Twitter

• Jacksonville (JAX): website, Twitter

• Key West (EYW): website

• Melbourne (MLB): website, Twitter

• Miami (MIA): website, Twitter

• Orlando (MCO): website, Twitter

• Orland/Sanford (SFB): website, Twitter

• Panama City/Northwest Florida Beaches (ECP): website, Twitter

• Pensacola (PNS): website, Twitter

• Punta Gorda (PGD): website, Twitter

• Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ): website, Facebook

• St. Augustine (UST): website, Twitter

• St. Petersburg/Clearwater (PIE): website, Twitter

• Tallahassee (TLH): website, Twitter

• Tampa (TPA): website, Twitter

• West Palm Beach/Palm Beach International (PBI): website, Twitter

Georgia

• Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): website, Twitter

• Columbus Airport (CSG): website, Twitter

South Carolina

• Charleston International Airport (CHS): website, Twitter